What's in Ohio River flood mud? Plus, tips for safely dealing with it

As the Ohio River slowly recedes, it’s leaving behind mud in basements, yards, and roads.

Communities in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and New Richmond are starting to survey flood damage and deal with washed-up sediment and debris.

Here’s what to know about handling post-flooding mud.

What's in the mud?

Mud left behind by flooding can contain anything from bacteria to pollution.

Director of Environmental Health and Safety at the Northern Kentucky Health Department Steve Divine says those hazards aren’t usually visible.

“You can have things mixed into it that could have been from nearby or could have been from miles upriver that you also have to be concerned about,” Divine said.

Floodwater can pick up chemicals from factories and neighbors’ houses.

“We've all got lawn mowers with gasoline in it, or gas cans, pesticide bottles and cans that could be in our garage or in our basement,” Divine said.

He says the flood mud can also contain viruses or parasites. Other unseen dangers include splintered wood, glass and sharp objects that could be below the mud’s surface.

Is it hazardous?

Post-flooding mud can be hazardous, depending on your situation.

“Are we talking about an inch or two of mud that's on the surface outside, in your yard or your driveway?” Divine said. “Or are we talking about a foot of water that was in your basement or your first floor that left behind mud and all the other things that could be mixed in with it?”

He says it’s important to take precautions no matter the amount.

How to handle mud in your home

Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency Director Nick Crossley recommends wearing boots and waterproof gloves when cleaning up mud from flooding. If you have respiratory issues, he also suggests wearing a mask.

First, Crossley says, enter your home and air it out.

“Bring in fans if you need to, get everything dried out, and then use a good disinfectant to clean,” Crossley said.

Bleach and other household cleaners are effective options.

When cleaning, protect your eyes, mouth and any open wounds. Wash your hands and clothes and shower after coming in contact with flood waters and mud.

Crossley also says to monitor for mold in flooded and mud-covered spaces.

Hamilton County is offering flood cleanup kits with buckets, mops, cleaners and trash bags at the fire stations in Hooven, North Bend, and Anderson Township.

Hamilton County residents can call 211, and Cincinnati residents 311, for flood cleanup help.

