-
Five years after an oil spill devastated Oak Glen Nature Preserve in Colerain Township, Great Parks of Hamilton County is now allowing limited public…
-
It's been four years since an oil pipeline in Colerain Township ruptured, spewing thousands of gallons of crude down a hillside creek at Oak Glen Nature…
-
In March, 2014, Hamilton County Park rangers at the Oak Glen Nature Preserve discovered an underground pipeline running through the preserve had ruptured,…
-
Great Parks of Hamilton County says it's reached a settlement with Sunoco Pipeline. An oil line ruptured in March 2014 releasing thousands of gallons of…
-
It's been a little over two years since an oil pipeline running through a nature preserve in Colerain Township ruptured, sending hundreds of gallons of…
-
It was late evening on March 17 when neighbors reported smelling diesel near the Oak Glen Nature Preserve in Colerain Township. An underground pipeline…
-
Health officials say air and water quality tests around the site of an oil pipeline break in Colerain Township keep turning out well."We tested four wells…
-
The cleanup continues at Oak Glen Nature Preserve where a pipeline leak dumped approximately 10,000 gallons of crude oil into a stream and wetland…
-
Crews are preparing to clean up thousands of gallons of oil that began leaking Monday evening from a pipeline running through a Colerain Township nature…