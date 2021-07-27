-
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has joined 15 other states in supporting a Trump administration rule that would allow small businesses to sign up for health...
-
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants a more forceful response from Ohio Republicans regarding the Trump administration's attempts to hobble the Affordable...
-
Dania Palanker wanted to find out what kind of short-term health insurance plan she could get, a plan that only lasts for three months and can cost much…
-
The complaint, filed Thursday, alleges the Trump administration is "waging a relentless campaign to sabotage and, ultimately, to nullify the law." They say that violates the Constitution.
-
The March 31 deadline for Americans to apply for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is fast approaching, and with current enrollments two…
-
The president’s approval rating is at an all-time low, Republican in-fighting, nervous Democrats running away from Obamacare, and both parties gearing up…
-
Although the Affordable Care Act’s employer mandate for companies with 50 or more employees has been delayed, the healthcare bill could cause a culture…
-
It is time to delay the health insurance sign-up under the Affordable Care Act until the multitude of computer glitches that have frustrated millions of…
-
Political Junkie Ken Rudin is back with us again, post-government shutdown, pre-whatever the next big crisis will be. Immigration, Obamacare round two,…
-
When the health insurance exchanges required under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) went online three weeks ago, they generated heavy traffic, along with…