Ohio Board of Education members will wait until the fall to consider a resolution that proposes some drastic changes to the state report cards for schools and school districts, but a delay on the resolution doesn’t mean the end of discussions about potential modifications. The resolution before board members Tuesday recommended scrapping the A to F grading scale on the current state report cards, among a number of other changes. The board voted to delay consideration of the resolution until November.
The debate over Ohio’s school report cards continues in Columbus this week as state Board of Education members consider a recommendation to make even more changes to the grades. Last month, Ohio Board of Education members recommended delaying overall grades for schools and school districts that will appear for the first time on report cards this year.
The Ohio Board of Education will consider a resolution this week delaying a major piece of the state’s school report cards. State Board of Education...
Ohio’s top education leader took a grilling in his first interaction with the state board of education since the charter school data scrubbing scandal…
It’s known as Ohio’s “5 of 8 rule” - for every 1,000 students, school districts must hire five service personnel from a list of eight, including art…
Ohio public schools are in their third week of issuing standardized tests for students in grades four through eight, and high school. The state…
Republicans were dancing on their desks Tuesday night. Democrats’ chins were dragging on the floor. But before we shut the door on the 2014 election, here…