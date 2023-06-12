We take your questions on the tax cuts and universal school vouchers in the Ohio Senate's budget

© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
The Ohio Senate finance committee has released its version of the new two-year budget. Now lawmakers are working on it the next few days before the full Senate votes on it. The proposal includes tax cuts, universal school vouchers and a controversial plan that strips the Ohio Board of Education of most of its powers.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with lawmakers about the proposals, the negotiations, and answer your questions about what's in this deal.

Guests:

  • Nickie Antonio, Ohio Senate minority leader, D-Lakewood
  • Bill Blessing, Ohio State senator, R-Colerain Township

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

