-
It's been four years since an oil pipeline in Colerain Township ruptured, spewing thousands of gallons of crude down a hillside creek at Oak Glen Nature…
-
Duke Energy Beckjord LLC and its president Charles Whitlock pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in connection with a 2014 oil spill into the Ohio…
-
Update 2/19/15: In a news release the Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) reports response teams on site at the West Virginia train derailment have…
-
It was late evening on March 17 when neighbors reported smelling diesel near the Oak Glen Nature Preserve in Colerain Township. An underground pipeline…
-
Health officials say air and water quality tests around the site of an oil pipeline break in Colerain Township keep turning out well."We tested four wells…
-
The cleanup continues at Oak Glen Nature Preserve where a pipeline leak dumped approximately 10,000 gallons of crude oil into a stream and wetland…
-
Crews are preparing to clean up thousands of gallons of oil that began leaking Monday evening from a pipeline running through a Colerain Township nature…