A dramatic spike in suspected drug overdose deaths has prompted Hamilton County officials to issue a warning to users. They say shortages of fentanyl from…
A new website enables Butler County residents to track overdose trends from 2013 to 2017.Statistics students at Miami University gathered data from the…
The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition will use one quarter of a new $400,000 federal grant to predict who might be the next overdose victim and get them…
Local emergency medical services (EMS) have been taxed by the continuing opioid crisis in our region. During one six-day period last summer in Cincinnati,…
Cincinnati Police, the Coroner's Office and City officials are putting drug users and first responders on alert that there's another tainted batch of…
Called the ?invisible victims? of the heroin epidemic, children of addicts are suffering as their parents use and sometimes overdose. In our region, there…
Two people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Cincinnati on charges to distribute heroin laced with a drug used as an animal tranquilizer.…
In the past three weeks, there have been nearly 300 overdoses and three deaths from heroin in the Cincinnati area. These are unprecedented numbers and the…
Two Ohio lawmakers are backing a package of bills they say will help crack down on drug overdoses – especially involving heroin, which state stats show is…