More than three years after a Hamilton firefighter died while fighting a fire that was intentionally set, the Hamiton Fire Department is out with an…
Guilty on all counts. That's the verdict from a Butler County jury in the 2015 death of Hamilton Fire Fighter Patrick Wolterman.The jury finds Lester…
Hamilton officials say arson is to blame for the fire which lead to the Dec. 28 death of Fire Fighter Patrick Wolterman. Public Safety Director Scott…
Fallen Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman will be remembered during a public memorial service Thursday. He died early Monday while fighting a house…
Update Tuesday 5:40 p.m.: Details have been released for Thursday's funeral procession for Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman.From Funeral Home to…