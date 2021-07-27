-
Many of Ohio’s doctors are already using telehealth to connect to their patients, especially during this pandemic. Now, Planned Parenthood says it is...
Cincinnati's only health clinic that provides abortions continues to look for a physician after one of four required doctors resigned.Ohio Health Director…
As many as 99,000 low income Ohioans who want birth control and reproductive health care services have fewer options now that Planned Parenthood...
Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio will close two locations Sept. 20.The announcement follows state and federal efforts to defund the agency and stop…
Planned Parenthood clinics in Indiana will no longer accept federal Title X funds to help pay for birth control and pap smears, leaving a $700,000 to $1…
Planned Parenthood says it will no longer provide birth control, HIV and STD testing and other health services with federal money known as Title X funds...
The Ohio Department of Health has begun notifying grant recipients that public funding will halt next month for any organizations tied to abortion...
A federal appeals court has ruled the state can cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new abortion law set to go into effect soon.
A Cincinnati anti-abortion activist was in regular contact with Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office during a 2015 Planned Parenthood...