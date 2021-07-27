-
A bridge connecting Kennedy Heights and Pleasant Ridge will close Wednesday for complete demolition and replacement.The city's transportation and…
Coming February 2-4 is the annual Mennonite Art Weekend, featuring visual and performing arts, workshops, and more at the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian…
What do you do after winning the Tony Award for choreographing the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton?" If you're Andy Blankenbuehler, you win the Tony Award…
Artist and culturist Elliott Jordan, who has a gallery in Pleasant Ridge, has been spending a lot of time recently in Dominican Republic.With an update of…
On Ridge Road in Pleasant Ridge, you will find HodesH, a unique store - bordering on a museum – that offers a wide variety of posters of all types:…