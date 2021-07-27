-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Roberta Schultz welcomes 2018 Cincinnati Poet Laureate Manuel Iris to the studio for some readings of his poetry in…
Former Cincinnati Poet Laureate Pauletta Hansel joins us to share her poem Waking Before Light from her collection Divining.
Local poet and teacher Manuel Iris is Cincinnati's new poet laureate. He joined Roberta Schultz in the studio to read several poems (in English and…
A high school English teacher is Cincinnati's new poet laureate, pending confirmation by Cincinnati City Council. Manuel Iris is a teacher, coach and the…
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Cincinnati's Poet Laureate Pauletta Hansel reads her poem "Our Words: Cincinnati, April, 2017."
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Barbara Gray has a conversation and poetry reading with Cincinnati's Poet Laureate Pauletta Hansel.
Cincinnati's Poet Laureate Pauletta Hansel reads her poem Class Lessons from her 2011 collection The Lives We Live In Houses. Pauletta will take part in…
A poetry reading from Pauletta Hansel, Cincinnati's poet laureate. She'll read Shopping With My Mother from her book, Tangle.
For National Poetry Month, a poem from local poet Pauletta Hansel.Pauletta was recently named Poet Laureate for the City of Cincinnati and she presents a…
Cincinnati has an official Poet Laureate.Pauletta Hansel is the author of five poetry collections and has been featured on The Writer's Almanac, and in…