Cincinnati's inaugural youth poet laureate has plenty to say

Published June 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
For the first time ever, Cincinnati has a youth poet laureate.

Cincy Youth Poet Laureate is a creative writing and civic engagement competition to identify young writers and leaders who are passionate about community service through poetry, performance and social justice.

Rimel Kamran, a student at the Summit Country Day School, was named the Inaugural Cincinnati Youth Poet Laureate in April.

She’s an aspiring poet whose work aims to build community, celebrate diversity and share her Pakistani-American identity.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Youth Poet Laureate program are 2022 Inaugural Youth Poet Laureate Rimel Kamran; Cincinnati and Mercantile Library Poet Laureate Yalie Saweda Kamara; and WordPlay chief storyteller Michael Link.

