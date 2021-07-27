-
Lebanon, Ohio resident Karen Ansberry co-founded the educational book series Picture-Perfect Science for elementary school teachers to use in classrooms…
-
Around Cincinnati kicks off National Poetry Month with local writer and poet Quanita Roberson. She’s in the studio with Barbara Gray to talk about the…
-
Fifteen-year-old Ja'seon Tolliver says police officers stopped him and his friend while the police searched for a robber at a nearby store. Police asked…
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews two newly republished YA novels, written by Covington native Robert Schulkers in the 1940's. Stoner’s Boy and The…
-
Local author Brian Wells has written a new novel for middle school aged children that uses a strong vocabulary to help keep their skills sharp during the…
-
Alexandra Horowitz teaches psychology, animal behavior, and canine cognition at Barnard College and is the author of the bestseller Inside of a Dog: What…
-
Being a teenage girl isn'?t always easy; with concerns about appearance, often driven by the media, it can be difficult for young women to feel in-tune…
-
Cincinnati launched a youth study about two years ago. Now some data from the research is being released. Official said there is no comprehensive…
-
NOTE: This show originally aired October 1, 2013.Being targeted by bullies is a sad reality for millions of kids each year, boys and girls, though girls…
-
Dr. Alan Rabinowitz is one of the world’s leading big cat experts, and has been called ‘The Indiana Jones of Wildlife Conservation’ by TIME Magazine. He…