Cincinnati Public Schools looks for more ways to keep students safe, physically and mentally

With nearly 36,000 students in 65 schools spread across a 91-square-mile school district, Cincinnati Public Schools has plenty to prepare for the start of a new school year.

And those preparations extend beyond academics.

The school district also is focused on keeping students safe. CPS has partnered with the local community engagement firm Cohear to figure out which approaches students, parents, community leaders and coaches believe will work best.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what the district has learned — and what CPS will be doing with those findings — are Cincinnati Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Shauna Murphy; Cohear Founder Dani Isaacsohn; and Cohear Director of Client Success - Education Nia Baucke.

