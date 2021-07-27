-
We revisit Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin’s poem, Mississippi Poplars, from his collection The Shape of Regret, which he shared with us for Martin Luther…
Geoffrey Woolf is the Dean of Humanities and Sciences at Cincinnati State and Technical College and a published poet. His newest collection is called…
Avondale poet Norman Riggs, Jr. first started writing when he was 15 and continued doing so for 10 years. After a 20-year break, he's at it again.Riggs,…
In these anxiety-filled days, poet John Kenney has released a new collection of light-hearted poems perfect for these times. Barbara Gray talks with the…
Around Cincinnati contributor Roberta Schultz has just released her latest poetry chapbook. She joins our Barbara Gray for a conversation about the poems…
Celebrating National Poetry Month: a conversation and reading with poet and publisher of Dos Madre Press, Robert Murphy, about his new book, Among the…
Celebrating National Poetry Month: our contributor and poet Roberta Schultz recites Forbidden Fruit from her chapbook, Songs from the Shaper’s Harp.
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Ohio’s 2018 Poet of the Year Susan Glassmeyer joins Barbara Gray for a conversation about her work as a therapist and…
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Our literary contributor Kelly Blewett speaks with Linwood Rumney about his life and his collection entitled Abandoned…
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Local poet Dick Hague reads The Beast of Beer from his book Beasts, River, Drunk Men, Garden, Burst and Light:…