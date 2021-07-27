-
A new exhibit by Cincinnati artist Annie Ruth explores the experiences of Black women, particularly amid the pandemic and racial reckoning of the past 18…
One of the region's most recognizable buildings has reopened to the public. Music Hall tours - like a lot of things - were put on hold by the coronavirus…
The Taft Museum of Art’s historic house is closing for nearly a year while the historic Lytle Place mansion undergoes rehabilitation and infrastructure…
Few artforms can lay claim to the power that quilting possesses. Seemingly mundane objects, quilts are both deeply personal -- with us in our most…
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the entertainment industry to a virtual halt, much like it did other sectors.But two graduates of the University of…
The Cincinnati Ballet's artistic director is retiring after the '21-22 season. Victoria Morgan has been with the company for 25 years."It will be a…
For too long, Black and other minority artists say they have been cut out of the equation when it comes to getting rich off their own art. They want to…
It's a story that captured the imaginations of millions of movie-goers, readers and historians alike: a special team of Allied forces during the end of…
The Blink light festival is likely coming back to Cincinnati next year thanks to federal stimulus funding. Mayor John Cranley and Artswave announced…
The gifted conductor who had wielded immense influence in the classical music world, was publicly accused by nine men of sexual abuse. He died March 9 at age 77 of natural causes.