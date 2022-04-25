West End sculpture finds new home at Richmond, Ind.'s Earlham College

A large-scale abstract sculpture by contemporary artist Rob Lorenson is now a centerpiece on Earlham College's campus in Richmond, Ind.

"Absolutely beautiful — it's about nine feet tall, and it's in that classic red-orange color that's similar to classic works by artists like Alexander Calder* and Keith Haring," explains Christian Adams, art curator for Earlham. "It's set at the entrance to our campus in front of the chemistry and science and technology buildings with 'the heart' — which is the center of our campus — in the background."

Lorenson is a faculty member at Bridgewater State University in Mass. His large-scale metal sculptures "explore the relationships of space," according to a statement. The artist was in Richmond during the installation and met with faculty and students and heard their insights on the piece.

"It's abstract and it means something different to everybody who looks at it. You see your own sort of creativity in it," says Adams.

Dan Oetting / Earlham College Artist Rob Lorenson with his work "Xs and Os"

"The sculpture is an abstract piece, but ‘Xs and Os’ is a recognizable symbol for hugs and kisses, or more generally, the notion of love," college Trustee Ian Henry says in a release. "I can't think of a greater ideal for Earlham. We hope it becomes a place where the Earlham community comes together, stops and takes a picture and shares a hug with one another."

Henry, a 2001 Earlham graduate, and his wife, Kirsten Eismin-Henry, were the lead donors on the project to acquire the artwork and bring it to Earlham.

They found it in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood where it had been installed outside ADC Fine Art studio near York and Freeman streets.

Adams says the new location near "the heart" of campus is perfect.

"It's a great place to pose for photos and see both the past and the present imagery of our campus together," he explains. "Earlham has been around since 1847 and we've got a lot of historic buildings, and (now) we've got this contemporary red sculpture kind of balancing the past and the present."

Adams says this is the first of what he hopes are many sculptures that will be added to campus to "inspire our students and beautify our campus."

*You can see artist Alexander Calder's 20 Leaves and an Apple at the Cincinnati Art Museum. It was originally commissioned for and installed in the lobby of Cincinnati's Terrace Plaza Hotel.

