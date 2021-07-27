-
A Cincinnati Council committee has rejected a proposal to hire an outside independent counsel to investigate whether Mayor John Cranley had a role in…
Four Cincinnati council members are calling for an investigation into the firing of the former Cincinnati Police Chief. Jeffrey Blackwell was dismissed in…
Cincinnati and former Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell reached a negotiated settlement agreement in August, which ended his threat to take any legal action…
Members of the local police union seem to be happy with their new leader.The Cincinnati chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police was supposed to have a…
A special Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police meeting will go ahead Monday night despite the firing of Former Chief Jeffrey Blackwell.President Kathy…
Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac visited District One's roll call Thursday afternoon and gave officers a pep talk as they were beginning their…
Update 2:05 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Police president Kathy Harrell says officers feel like they've been listened to."This is not a happy day. It's…
Update 10:50 p.m.: Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffery Blackwell says votes of no confidence are not uncommon in police departments. Blackwell says he's been…
Cincinnati's police chief told Council's Law and Public Safety Committee Monday about his plans to reassign 24 officers to patrol duties to combat an…
Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell says the department's efforts to reduce violence are going well. He says most of the 90-day crime initiative…