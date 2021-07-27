premature babies

-
The infant mortality rate in Hamilton County is 60% above the national average. StartStong is a collaborative effort launched here this spring designed to…
-
With the opening of The NICU Family Support Program at UC Medical Center, The March of Dimes, UC and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center have…
-
The launch of the StartStong initiative is the pilot for what may become a national model to lower pre-mature birthrates.StartStrong is a geographically…
-
Area health agencies and hospitals are joining county and city leaders to launch a collaborative tasked with reducing the rate at which babies die before…