-
The Ohio Board of Education will consider a resolution this week delaying a major piece of the state’s school report cards. State Board of Education...
-
A new proposal would completely change the current state report card system as we know it. The bill would back off of the “A” through “F” grading scheme...
-
Many students often hate to take home a bad report card and that is the case now for many Ohio school superintendents including Cincinnati's Mary…
-
Ohio's Education Department has released report cards for the state's school districts; and only six districts received an A for performance, down from 37…
-
School district report cards are out from the state and they aren't very complimentary.Cincinnati Public earned two C's, one D and six F's. CPS isn't…