Hamilton County's Engineer says the county is ready for Saturday's expected snowfall. Ted Hubbard says there's plenty of road salt on hand."Our domes are…
Cincinnati and Hamilton County both say they're ready for winter's snow and ice. The two combined have more than 50,000 tons of road salt on hand, and…
The Cincinnati city administration is promising everything will be done to make the streets safe after Monday morning's snowfall. Many places in the area…
Temperatures are soaring, and so too are road salt prices.It may seem odd to think about snow and ice right now but transportation departments are buying…
"Pretty lean." That's how Engineer Ted Hubbard describes Hamilton County's road salt supplies."The problem isn't that we don't have material on order,"…