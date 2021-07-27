© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Rod Stewart

  • bb_king._young._telegraph.co_.uk_.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 6.10.17
    This week's blues show, Saturday evening, June 10th, at 11pm, begins with Greg Schaber & High Street along with Sonny Landreth and Bill Wyman's Rhythm…
  • billy_eckstine._nyc._1946.jpg
    Music
    Swing with Bill Cartwright: 5.30.15 show
    Lots of big bands on this week's show....masters like Lionel Hampton, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Buddy Rich. There are also a number of wonderful…
  • doris_day_at_aquarium_jazz_club_ny_1946.wikipedia.jpg
    Music
    Doris Day opens up this week's Swing show!
    Cincinnati native Doris Day opens up this week's edition of Swing with Bill Cartwright which will air on Saturday, April 4th at 10pm. She'll be singing…
  • Music
    Jazz vocalists on Swing with Bill Cartwright
    Rod Stewart, who recorded the hit album, Every Picture Tells a Story, later in his career began recording American standards. From his release "It Had to…