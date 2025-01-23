Billy Joel and Rod Stewart to play Cincinnati in September

The 'Piano Man' and 'Rod the Mod' are coming to Cincinnati. Billy Joel and Rod Stewart are teaming up for a one-night-only performance at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m.

"Events like this not only energize the region, but also shine a spotlight on Downtown's vibrancy for concert goers," said Visit Cincy CEO Julie Calvert during a news conference announcing the concert. "Tourism industry stats show 70% of people will travel for a concert, and we know that that means big business."

She added it will be a good opportunity to show off the city and possibly attract future big time events.

"Hosting a mega event at Paycor Stadium ... [not only] supports our local economy and draws visitors to our city, it's a prime opportunity to demonstrate our exceptional ability to host major events, and it also provides support for our hotels and restaurants, especially during the revitalization of our Convention District."

Joel and Stewart have a handful of similar concerts scheduled around the country, after first teaming up in Cleveland in 2024, according to Live Nation's SVP of Marketing and Sponsorships, Barry Gabel.

"It'll be a phenomenal night where you'll be able to see, like we were talking about, all the amazing songs. The thing that's really cool about this show is how multi generational it is," Gabel said.

Joel last played in Cincinnati in 2021 at Great American Ball Park.