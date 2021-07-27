-
One of the area's busiest arts center has a full calendar of performances, classes, and events coming up during the first half of 2020. Joining Anne…
-
The local jazz vocal group No Promises will join two other musical entities for concerts in early April. On April 4, they'll join with the Northern…
-
Coming November 19: The Children of the World choir performs two local concerts on their Refuge + Strength tour.
-
The recently renovated Memorial Hall in OTR continues its diverse musical line-up with the second season of American Roots concerts. Joshua Steele from…
-
Two major anniversaries will converge on the campus of the University of Cincinnati when the College-Conservatory of Music celebrates its 150th year and…
-
Starting its 105th season, Cincinnati's Matinee Musicale presents intimate recitals by some of classical music's finest musicians and performers.…
-
Howard Epstein was a long-time professor at Miami University's Hamilton campus, and was the man in charge of their performing arts concert series for…
-
The Cincinnati Parks are gearing up for a busy summer of concerts and events spread over their 5000 acres in the city. Lou Sand, the regional manager for…
-
Local jazz pianist Phil DeGreg is organizing a series of seven intimate concerts featuring a wide range of themes from Brazilian music to The Beatles to…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Performing Arts Society is now known as the Cincy Music Series, and it's responsible for bringing a wide array of musical…