frank zhou

Frank Zhou

News Intern

Frank Zhou is WVXU's news intern. He is the founding host and co-producer of Newstalk, The Harvard Crimson's flagship news podcast, which publishes weekly and streams in 39 American states and 40+ countries. In 2023, he produced and edited The Unabomber: The Man, The Myth, and The Manifesto, The Crimson's first longform magazine feature reported for audio.