-
Update 10:00 a.m.: Davis' office is still refusing to issue marriage licenses. A couple was turned away by office staff Thursday morning, according to the…
-
A federal judge says Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis will have to resume issuing marriage licenses on August 31st unless an appeals court says otherwise…
-
Update 08/13/15: Rowan County, Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis defied a court order Thursday by having her office deny a same-sex couple a marriage license.…
-
U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky says he will rule no earlier than the week of August 11, 2015 in a case involving whether…