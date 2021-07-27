-
A bill that would require Kentucky cities, agencies and public employees to comply with federal immigration officials has cleared the first step in the...
-
Before we start imagining the possibility of busloads of undocumented immigrants being bused from the nation's southern border and dumped on to Fountain…
-
May 1 is May Day, marked around the world with marches and protests for the rights of the working class.In Cincinnati, immigrants rights supporters…
-
The Cincinnati Archdiocese is calling on the Trump administration and political and law enforcement leaders to offer leniency to a mother of four from…
-
The repercussions of the city of Cincinnati declaring itself a "sanctuary city" have spread like kudzu on a Georgia highway.We've had Sean Spicer, the…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss the ongoing dispute…
-
So, last Monday, just as this year's Cincinnati mayor's race was starting to get interesting, Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati to be sanctuary city…
-
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 suspending new refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim…
-
Cincinnati Council has formally passed a resolution making Cincinnati a sanctuary city. The designation is not a legal one, but more of a promise to stand…
-
This week, Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati a "sanctuary city," a designation with no strict legal definition. Cincinnati is now one of dozens of…