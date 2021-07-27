-
Get ready for another weekend of traffic delays on southbound 471 in northern Kentucky. Starting Saturday at 7 a.m. and continuing through Sunday at 9…
-
Get ready for another weekend of traffic delays on Southbound 471 in northern Kentucky. Starting Friday evening, work crews will once again be working on…
-
Kentucky transportation officials say last weekend's rain delayed some of the resurfacing on Southbound 471. But crews have been working around the clock…
-
If you work in downtown Cincinnati and drive home in the evening on southbound 471 get ready for delays next week or select another route for your…
-
It could be a slow go for drivers on Southbound 471 in Northern Kentucky this weekend as crews get ready for Phase II of this summer's reconstruction…
-
Orange barrels and lane shifts are now in place on southbound 471 as a major reconstruction project gets started. That's likely to slow the evening…
-
Right now orange construction barrels are sitting alongside southbound 471 in Northern Kentucky. Starting Friday evening crews will be moving them into…
-
If your evening commute involves Southbound 471 get ready for orange barrels. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Nancy Wood says construction…