-
Ohio legislators are trying to pass major reforms to the state’s school funding model, a model that the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled unconstitutional four times. If House Bill 1 – known as the Fair School Funding Plan – passes, many of the changes would have Ohio following in the footsteps of states already touted for their education funding models, including New Jersey and Wyoming.
-
The leader of the Ohio House says a new school funding formula that two state representatives introduced a few weeks ago won’t be part of the House...
-
Gov. John Kasich signed a $71.2 billion two-year state budget Tuesday night which was substantially different than the one he proposed earlier this year;…
-
Tax cuts are the big feature in the Ohio Senate’s newly proposed two year budget, along with more than a billion in new funding for higher education and…
-
House Republicans boosted school funding and added another series of amendments before passing a two-year, $71.5 billion budget out of the finance…