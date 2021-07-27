-
Hamilton County is preparing to partner with several agencies to improve senior care. The programs are funded through the Senior Services Levy last…
-
The group that recommends whether tax levies make it to the ballot in Hamilton County has six new members. The County Commissioners approved the changes…
-
While many eyes were focused on political races yesterday, school groups and social service agencies in the area were watching to see how their levies…
-
Renewal levies for Hamilton County senior services and mental health will stay at their current millage rates for a five-year period, meaning reduced…
-
Jay Hanselman reviews some of the stories that made news in Greater Cincinnati this past week, including City Council term limits, relocating utilities…