-
Some of the five month old shark ray pups born at the Newport Aquarium are almost ready to make their public debut. The aquarium says the pups will go on…
-
This just in: Shark ray pups are kind of adorable.The Newport Aquarium says eight pups born last month have reached an important milestone."The pups are…
-
There are nine new additions at the Newport Aquarium. Shark Ray "Sweet Pea" gave birth to the pups Tuesday evening at the aquarium's off-site animal…
-
Update:The executive director of the Newport Aquarium is optimistic that Sweet Pea will give birth again and when it happens he's confident his team will…
-
The Newport Aquarium is celebrating the arrival of six shark ray pups.Here's the announcement: