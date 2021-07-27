-
Slightly delayed because of the pandemic, five additional Cincinnati neighborhoods will go online with ShotSpotter by the end of the summer.Assistant…
The Cincinnati Police Department plans to double the areas of the city covered by ShotSpotter technology.ShotSpotter uses sensors on rooftops and street…
For some Price Hill residents ShotSpotter can't come soon enough. Cincinnati Police will deploy the technology in June in an effort to decrease gun…
Cincinnati Council is expected to approve funding next week for Price Hill to use ShotSpotter. It's the technology that allows police to pinpoint the…
In the latest Columbus budget, there's $1 million set aside to install a new system called ShotSpotter. It’s a computer software that uses microphone...
In Avondale, a Cincinnati neighborhood with an "overabundance and saturation of gunfire activity," police have a new way of pinpointing it so they can get…
The Cincinnati Police Department is working to finalize a contract to bring the ShotSpotter system to Avondale. The system uses microphones to pick up and…