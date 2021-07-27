-
Acclaimed artist and Jewish scholar Archie Rand will have his paintings featured in an exhibit at Hebrew Union College's Skirball Museum starting February…
On Thursday, April 4, the Jewish American Hall of Fame will celebrate its 50th anniversary with the induction of its newest member, the late Rabbi Isaac…
As part of this year's FotoFocus Biennial, Cincinnati's Skirball Museum is featuring the work of local photographer J. Miles Wolf. Museum director Abby…
The Skirball Museum presents the exhibit Israel at 70: A History in Art and Artifacts, now through June 3. Anne Arenstein has more information.
Chasing Dreams: Baseball & Becoming American is a new multi-media exhibition that melds the story of America's pastime, baseball, with the story of…
A new exhibit at the Cincinnati Skirball Museum at Hebrew Union College, Rembrandt and the Jews, features 22 etchings by the Dutch master of Jewish and…
As part of this year’s FotoFocus, the Cincinnati Skirball Museum, located in Clifton at Hebrew Union College, is presenting Columbus photographer James…
It's something new everyday for employees of the Skirball Museum on the campus of Hebrew Union College as they unbox 1,500 to 3,000 ancient and modern art…
Over the next few weeks and months the staff at Hebrew Union College's Skirball Museum will be unboxing its newly acquired art collection. It contains…
The Skirball Museum at Cincinnati’s Hebrew Union College celebrates the work of three important Cincinnati photographers – Daniel Ransohoff, George…