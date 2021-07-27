-
In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, a song from Cincinnati's Riley School of Irish Music: Happy Remembrance from their CD, The Road to Riley.
-
Cincinnati will be marking St. Patrick's Day with a parade and two parties.The annual parade starts at noon Saturday and runs until about 3. It will stage…
-
People were outraged last week when the group that puts on the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade said a gay rights group couldn't march. Now at least seven…
-
Several council members are refusing to march in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade this weekend because a gay rights group was not allowed to…
-
If you're planning to partake in Cincinnati's celebration of St. Patrick's Day, you'll get an extra day to do so.Fountain Square will host the official…
-
Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day, but Saturday at noon is the kick-off to the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade through the streets of Cincinnati. While mostly…