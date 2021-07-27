stadium fund

-
Since it was created to offset a sales tax increase, Hamilton County's property tax rebate has gone up and down. That is to say property owners have…
Hamilton County's property owners might not get the same tax rebate in 2019 they did this year. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto is recommending a $5…
Hamilton County commissioners and the Bengals have a deal in place to cover some of what the county contractually owes the team. Commissioners approved a…
Hamilton County commissioners are ready to support a plan to pay for infrastructure around a proposed soccer stadium. Cincinnati wants to use part of its…
Hamilton County property owners may get a little less back on their property tax bill next year. The county administrator is recommending a lower property…
Hamilton County Commissioners are looking at whether the county can afford to contribute to two proposed sports venues. FC Cincinnati wants a new soccer…
There's an effort underway to prevent taxes to fund new stadiums in Hamilton County. Activist Jeff Capell and attorney Tim Mara have started a group…
Homeowners occasionally refinance their mortgages to take advantage of lower interest rates to save money. The Hamilton County Commissioners just did…
The Cincinnati Bengals are asking Hamilton County for a review of Paul Brown Stadium comparing it with other NFL facilities. The request falls under the…
As expected, Hamilton County Commissioners approved the 2015 general fund budget Monday. The spending plan is much the same as 2014's.Commission President…