Hamilton County homeowners will likely get a higher stadium tax rebate next year

Hamilton County Commissioners will vote Thursday on how much money to return to homeowners as a property tax rebate.

When voters passed a half-cent sales tax in 1996 to build and maintain Great American Ball Park and what is now Paycor Stadium, officials promised to give 30% of the revenue back to homeowners as tax rebates. That hasn't happened consistently since 2011 because of budget problems.

This year two of three commissioners support Administrator Jeff Aluotto's recommendation of a rebate using 12.4% of collections, about $12.8 million. That's higher than the rebate approved for 2023 (10.5% of revenue, about $9.6 million).

"The good news for the taxpayer is that because we're bringing in more revenue through the sales tax fund, the property tax rebate is going to go up this year, compared to last year," said Commissioner Denise Driehaus.

The fund is used to pay maintenance and the debt service on the bonds issued to pay for stadium construction. If the fund runs out of money, the county is still obligated to pay for those things, which would mean taking it out of the General Fund.

The recommendation is based on a formula that maintains the fund's balance at about 85% of the maximum annual debt service.

"The PTR [property tax rebate] was a bad promise, in my opinion, along with the bad lease that we got with the Bengals," said Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas. "So we're trying to fulfill some of that promise. We could actually say no PTR, but we have not decided to do that — there is an increase this year."

Dumas and Driehaus support the recommendation, which is likely to pass during Thursday's regular board meeting.

Commission President Alicia Reece wants to do the full 30% refund.

"I think if we have to keep our promise to the NFL Bengals team, even though we disagree with it ... We should keep the promise to the taxpayers who are the people that we're elected to represent," Reece said.

If approved, homeowners will see their 2024 property tax bill reduced $43.70 per $100,000 of home value.