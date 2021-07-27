-
Hamilton County homeowners will likely get a smaller stadium property tax rebate next year. Thanks to the pandemic's effects on the economy, county…
-
Hamilton County homeowners will get a slightly larger property tax rebate next year as part of the 1996 sales tax increase to pay for new stadiums for the…
-
Hamilton County homeowners will find out next month how much of a rebate they'll get on their 2020 property tax bills from the 1996 sales tax increase to…
-
Hamilton County's property owners might not get the same tax rebate in 2019 they did this year. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto is recommending a $5…
-
Hamilton County property owners may get a little less back on their property tax bill next year. The county administrator is recommending a lower property…
-
Hamilton County homeowners will get some more money back next year. Commissioners approved the full funding of the property tax rebate (PTR) Monday…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners are expected to set the county's property tax rebate (PTR) amount for next year at a meeting Monday. Residential property…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners have approved a slight increase in the property tax rebate (PTR) for next year, but they still aren't funding it in full.…
-
For every $100,000 worth of property value, Hamilton County homeowners will get about $46 back on their tax bills next year.Hamilton County Commissioners…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners plan to vote Wednesday on the size of the property tax rebate homeowners will receive next year.The PTR was promised to…