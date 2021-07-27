-
Gov. Mike DeWine used his first State of the State address to emphasize the importance on building towards a better future. He said Ohio can do this by...
-
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers his first State of the State address to a joint session of the Ohio House and Senate. The Statehouse News Bureau of…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine's first joint address to the Ohio House and Senate will happen Tuesday at noon in the Statehouse, which is a change from the last seven...
-
The date for Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State address is official. And as we reported last month , he’ll bring it back to the capitol. Here are...
-
Ohio Governor John Kasich is reflective but short on policy details during his eighth and final "State of the State" speech. An Assistant Cincinnati…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.This week we'll discuss information and…
-
Ohio Governor John Kasich took time away from the presidential campaign trail Wednesday night to deliver his State of the State address. Cincinnati…
-
WVXU will air the live broadcast of Governor Kasich’s State of the State address from Wilmington, OH on Tuesday, February 24, 2015 beginning at 7 pm.
-
Gov. John Kasich gave his fourth State of the State speech last night in Medina, and as perhaps fitting for an election year, it was unlike any other he’s…