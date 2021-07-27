-
Hamilton County saw a decrease in overall numbers of people experiencing homelessness in 2020. Strategies to End Homelessness CEO Kevin Finn says the…
The city of Cincinnati is amending a contract to provide more funds to shelters during the winter months.The amendment will allow for at least $3 million…
The organization that compiles yearly homeless numbers for Greater Cincinnati says we haven't seen the worst of it. The effects of the pandemic could…
In a normal year it can be a struggle to provide shelter to all of the people experiencing homelessness in our area. But this isn't a normal…
Hamilton County is seeing more people sleeping in public places recently, and the president of Strategies to End Homelessness says there could be even…
The Hamilton County commissioners voted on $10.9 million in spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. The largest piece was a nearly $7 million…
Hamilton County commissioners are expected to vote this week on funding meant to reduce the number of people living in homeless shelters during the…
Kevin Finn, the executive director of Strategies To End Homelessness, and Debbie DeMarcus, associate vice president of Mental Health ACT, a division of…
Despite budget constraints, Strategies to End Homelessness is working to reduce the number of families experiencing the summer surge of homelessness.The…
Despite local shelters saying they have room, and a now county-wide order blocking tent cities, some homeless people are still living outdoors in Hamilton…