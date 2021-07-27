-
A Marshall University biology professor and his staff have successfully sequenced and analyzed the DNA of Ipuh, a Sumatran rhino who lived at the…
International conservationists, desperate to save endangered species, have turned to technology in the hope it will make a difference before it's too…
"You say 'goodbye,' I say 'hello.'"The Cincinnati Zoo is welcoming a new addition to its Manatee Springs exhibit. A two-year-old male named "BamBam" is…
The Cincinnati Zoo's Sumatran rhino, the only one on public display in the world, will leave the Zoo permanently in October to live in Indonesia.Dr. Terri…
When one of the Cincinnati Zoo's Sumatran rhinos died last year, his remains were given to the Museum Center. Friday the Museum Center is unveiling a…
Bill Konstant serves as Program Officer for the International Rhino Foundation, traveling the world to build collaborative programs that help bring an end…
The Cincinnati Zoo is mourning the loss of an endangered Sumatran Rhino. Zoo officials announced Monday that "Suci" died late Sunday surrounded by her…
With no more than 100Sumatran rhinos now in existence, the Cincinnati Zoo is attempting to breed its two rhinos, Harapan and his sister Suci. Cincinnati…
Only two Sumatran rhinos are left on the north American Continent and both are now at the Cincinnati Zoo. Harapan a six year old male who was born at the…
The most prolific Sumatran rhino in captivity has died. Here's the Cincinnati Zoo's statement on the death of Ipuh:The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden…