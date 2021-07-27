-
Ohio and Indiana residents might be jealous about a recent survey that found Kentucky to be the kindest state in the nation.Lucius Jackson sat outside his…
-
Tuesday is the last day parents, administrators and the public can participate in a survey for Cincinnati Public Schools. The district wants guidance on…
-
WVXU is participating in a research project from the University of South Carolina that might be of interest to you. By completing a brief survey, you can…
-
Tri-state residents appear to be generally satisfied with roads, housing and local issues affecting their everyday lives.The results come from a survey by…