-
The IRS is agreeing to a settlement in a case alleging Greater Cincinnati employees targeted Tea Party groups for their political beliefs. Plaintiff's…
-
UPDATE 7/17/14: Federal Judge Susan Dlott refused to dismiss parts of the Tea Party's lawsuit Thursday against the Internal Revenue Service, meaning it…
-
New IRS Commissioner John Koskinen came to Cincinnati Thursday to find out how the process of applying for 501 (c)(4) status can be more efficient and…
-
Several hundred Tea Party members rallied at noon Tuesday on Fountain Square before marching to the John Weld Peck Federal Building. They held signs and…