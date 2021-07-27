-
Former Governor Ted Strickland is officially joining the effort to repeal capital punishment, saying he regrets the way he handled Ohio’s death penalty...
-
National pollsters have been closely watching Ohio while weighing the odds in this year's presidential race, but on November 8 Ohio voters will also elect…
-
The two major party candidates for U.S. Senate in Ohio held their third and final debate in Cleveland last night at the Ideacenter. Freshman Senator Rob…
-
There are those who are ready to stick a fork in the U.S. Senate campaign of former Ohio governor Ted Strickland and declare him done.Strickland, of…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about the U.S. Senate race in Ohio; and how Ohio Gov.…
-
"Odd" is a word that describes many things about the 2016 election cycle, beginning with the presidential race and working its way down to the bottom of…
-
Incumbent Republican Rob Portman's has a substantial lead over Democratic challenger Ted Strickland in Ohio's U.S. Senate race, a Quinnipiac University…
-
PHILADELPHIA – Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland stood in front of the Ohio delegation Thursday morning, trailing in the polls in his U.S. Senate race, and…
-
The battle between incumbent Republican Rob Portman and Democratic challenger Ted Strickland for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat is a flat-footed tie, according…
-
Donald Trump and (presumably) Hillary Clinton will be the featured bout in this November's election in the key swing state of Ohio, the bellwether of…