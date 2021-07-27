-
Tres Genco, 21, is charged with attempting a hate crime involving a plot to kill women, as well as charges of illegally possessing a machine gun.
-
Since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, extreme groups and militias across the United States – and how to respond to them – are getting increased attention.
-
A bombshell op-ed in The New York Times, followed by the book, A Warning, were both stunning rebukes of the Trump administration from within.Last week,…
-
Two 14-year-old freshmen at Ignite Academy in Erlanger appeared in juvenile court Tuesday after they allegedly made threats to shoot up their school this…
-
A Dayton man is being sentenced to 15 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release for attempting to join the Islamic State, or ISIS.Laith Waleed…
-
Elizabeth Lecron of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested on Monday after a months-long investigation by the Northwest Ohio Terrorism Joint Task Force as she allegedly planned pipe bomb attacks against multiple targets in the Toledo area and elsewhere. An unidentified member of the public tipped off law enforcement of Lecron's plans, and authorities tracked her activity over several months, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeff Fortunato.
-
Damon Joseph, 21, was arrested at 6 p.m. on Friday in Holland, Ohio, on a charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, specifically ISIS, as he planned attacks on two synagogues and expressed a desire to kill a rabbi, according to the FBI.
-
The Justice Department is holding a press conference about the wave of suspicious packages that have been sent to political enemies of President Trump…
-
Cesar Altieri Sayoc was arrested after more devices were found on Friday. Packages have been sent to at least 11 targets this week, all of whom are critics or opponents of President Trump.
-
A Kentucky man arrested Monday is now under indictment for threatening to blow up several Hamilton County government buildings.Allan Summers is charged…