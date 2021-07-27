-
The committee that independently reviews Hamilton County property tax levies for the county commissioners is putting together its work schedule for the…
-
Hamilton County residents will see two property tax renewal levies on the Nov. 5 ballot.The county commissioners approved resolutions Thursday for…
-
Hamilton County voters could see a couple of renewal property tax levies on the November ballot.The Hamilton County Tax Levy Review Committee (TLRC) is…
-
*Update* The Hamilton County Tax Levy Review Committee is recommending the Developmental Disabilities Levy be put on the May ballot as a flat renewal. The…
-
A consultant's report on the Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services levy is recommending the tax rate remain unchanged when it comes up for a…