The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now allowing drones within the previously restricted five miles of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky…
Chances are good you'll find a quadcopter, commonly known as a "drone," underneath your Christmas tree this year. The Federal Aviation Administration…
Under strict guidelines from the Federal Aviation Administration, a few U.S. TV stations are airing live drone video. ABC7 says it was the first station…
Sinclair Community College is in the midst of a $5 million capital project to expand its unmanned aerial systems (UAS) education and testing, and in the…
The Cincinnati Fire Department is looking into the possibility of using drones in the future. The city is partnering with the University of Cincinnati to…
The FAA has announced its six national test sites that will develop unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and they do not include Greater Dayton. The sites will…
GE Aviation and University of Cincinnati Research Institute (UCRI) have signed an agreement to collaborate at the new GE Aviation Research Center in…
The Federal Aviation Administration has started writing licensing and safety regulations regarding using unmanned air vehicles (UAV’s) for alternate…
