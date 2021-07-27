-
A student activist group says the University of Cincinnati is getting better about making the main campus more diverse. The Irate 8 made a list of ten…
-
Ohio Governor John Kasich just signed a bill legalizing medical marijuana in the state; an independent review of the University of Cincinnati Police…
-
An independent review of the University of Cincinnati Police Department is recommending a number of changes, including a review of the policy for use of…
-
The University of Cincinnati is naming a new Chief of Police and Assistant Chief. The schools is naming Anthony Carter as Police Chief and Maris Herold as…
-
The University of Cincinnati's Department of Public Safety and Office of Safety and Reform will hold open forums to introduce the finalists for police…