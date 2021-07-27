-
University of Cincinnati officials told a city council committee Tuesday crime numbers around the campus are decreasing even as the school's police…
An independent review of the University of Cincinnati Police Department is recommending a number of changes, including a review of the policy for use of…
The University of Cincinnati is naming a new Chief of Police and Assistant Chief. The schools is naming Anthony Carter as Police Chief and Maris Herold as…
The University of Cincinnati's Department of Public Safety and Office of Safety and Reform will hold open forums to introduce the finalists for police…
A former University of Cincinnati police chief ordered more aggressive off-campus traffic patrols and allegedly denied that move after an unarmed motorist…
The University of Cincinnati police chief and assistant police chief have resigned. Jason Goodrich and Tim Thornton turned in resignations today,…
The University of Cincinnati has released the findings of an independent investigation into the death of Samuel DuBose. He was shot during an off-campus…
University of Cincinnati Police will again be patrolling the neighborhoods around the Uptown campus, but officers will still abide by a recently passed…
A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for murder in the shooting death of Samuel DuBose in a…