urban development

Architect Frank Russell has spent 25 years leading efforts to promote progressive development in Cincinnati. As the director of the University of…
Greater Cincinnati is blessed with a wealth of interesting buildings, featuring a variety of architectural styles, including many beautiful structures…
Last December People’s Liberty named Brad Cooper as one of its 2015 Haile Fellows, and awarded him $100,000 to develop his plan to build two,…
The Northern Kentucky river cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton are experiencing an urban revival with new residents and businesses…
The path is now clear for demolition of a historic Clifton landmark.A Cincinnati council committee is siding with the owners of Lenhardt's restaurant…