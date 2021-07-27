Visionaries and Voices

-
Visionaries + Voices, Cincinnati's all-inclusive arts creation space, is perpetually busy with studio activities, exhibitions, murals, and more. Barbara…
-
Still checking items off your list this season? There are many ways to get your holiday shopping done while thinking outside the big box stores. Tune in…
-
Visionaries + Voices, the Cincinnati arts organization that works with artists of all abilities, is currently featuring their exhibit The Little Things…
-
Kelly Dobos, board member of Visionaries & Voices discusses Double Vision VI, their annual art auction fundraiser.The event is Friday, April 10 from 6:30…
-
Visionaries + Voices was established in 2003 to provide artistic, cultural, and professional opportunities for artists with disabilities, and more than…
-
Visionaries + Voices is one of this area’s unique arts organizations, dedicated to showcasing and developing works from artists with a variety of…
-
Cincinnati is one of 9 US cities hosting a week of exceptional, touching, courageous and beautifully made films as the Reel Abilities Film Festival begins…